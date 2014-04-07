* New York state is examining whether Credit Suisse lied
* Settlement between Credit Suisse and DoJ expected
* Bank recently hiked its litigation provisions, settled
with SEC
* Shares down over 2 percent in Zurich
(Adds analyst quote, updates shares)
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, April 7 Credit Suisse may face
a new investigation of its role in helping wealthy Americans to
avoid paying taxes, after New York state's top financial
regulator requested documents from the Swiss bank.
Switzerland's second-largest lender had raised expectations
it was emerging from its long-running American tax controversy
when it set aside an extra half a billion dollars last week to
deal with a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of its
participation in offshore tax evasion.
But Benjamin Lawsky, New York's financial services
superintendent, is now examining whether the bank lied to New
York authorities about creating tax shelters, raising the
possibility of another investigation, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Shares in Credit Suisse dropped 2.6 percent to 28.69 Swiss
francs in Zurich on Monday, underperforming the European
benchmark, which was 1 percent weaker, as investors
digested the possibility of a costly inquiry.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty around all these legal
issues at Credit Suisse. Nobody can tell how much it will really
cost in the end," said Peter Stenz, a portfolio manager of Swiss
equities at Swisscanto, one of the 50 largest stakeholders in
Credit Suisse.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
The bank has so far set aside 895 million francs ($1
billion) to deal with tax and securities law matters in the
United States - more than the $780 million Swiss rival UBS paid
in 2009 to settle charges it sheltered U.S. citizens from taxes.
The litigation charges have chipped away at Credit Suisse's
financial cushion against future losses.
"They're able to pay dividends, but only just so. These
worries weigh on the Credit Suisse investment case," said Rainer
Skierka, an analyst at Bank J.Safra-Sarasin. "UBS is even
further ahead now."
After years of stalemate as Bern and Washington clashed over
a wider tax dispute, there had been recent signs that Credit
Suisse was closing in on a deal with U.S. authorities.
In February, the bank reached a 196 million-franc settlement
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a related
tax dispute. A few days later, Chief Executive Brady Dougan
apologised to U.S. senators for the bank's misconduct but blamed
it on a small group of rogue bankers and said it had stopped in
2008.
The Department of Justice has considered a
deferred-prosecution agreement that would suspend any indictment
in exchange for a large cash penalty, although it is also
pushing for a guilty plea from a Credit Suisse subsidiary,
according to a New York Times report on Sunday. The penalty is
expected to be more than the $780 million UBS paid in 2009, the
newspaper said. (link.reuters.com/rek38v)
No one from the Department of Justice was immediately
available to comment. A Department of Justice official said in
February that its investigation was at an advanced stage.
PLAYING HARDBALL
While the Department of Justice has been criticised in
Washington for the slow pace of its inquiry into Swiss banks,
Lawsky, a former federal prosecutor, has a record of going his
own way and getting results.
Last year, Lawsky extracted $250 million from the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ over sanction violations, far higher than
the $8.57 million the Treasury Department settled for.
He also played hardball with Standard Chartered
over sanctions violations, threatening to revoke its state
licence, and stopped working with other agencies also pursuing
the bank. Standard Chartered later agreed to pay New York $340
million and settled with other agencies for $327 million.
Lawsky's office did not immediately return a call for
comment.
Credit Suisse's litigation headaches come as the bank is
buffeted by a slowdown in fixed-income sales and trading,
putting CEO Dougan under pressure to pull back faster from
riskier areas of investment banking that are expensive to run.
The U.S. pursuit of tax dollars sheltered in offshore
accounts has piled pressure on Swiss banks. Credit Suisse said
in February it had lost over 35 billion francs in withdrawals
from western Europe, as clients, spooked by the probe, pull out.
Amid the U.S. scrutiny, Credit Suisse, like UBS, is leaning
more heavily on its private banking franchise to compensate for
the drop in investment banking returns.
More than a dozen Swiss banks, including Credit Suisse,
Julius Baer and the Swiss arm of Britain's HSBC
are under criminal investigation in the United States.
Scores of smaller banks have agreed to work with U.S.
authorities to cap penalties they might face.
($1 = 0.8935 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich, Joshua Franklin
in London, Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Karen Freifeld in
New York.; Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Larry King)