ZURICH May 20 Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Brady Dougan said on Tuesday he remained "very
committed" to the Swiss bank and had never considered stepping
down.
Dougan was speaking on a call with analysts and reporters
after the U.S. government announced that his bank had agreed to
pay a $2.5 billion fine after pleading guilty to helping
Americans evade taxes.
"Going forward I'm very committed to Credit Suisse and
focused on taking the business and strategy forward," Dougan
said.
Asked whether he had considered resigning, Dougan said: "My
focus has been on working and resolving the issue and taking the
business forward, so no, that's never been a consideration."
