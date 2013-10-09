ZURICH Oct 9 Global wealth has risen by 68
percent over the past 10 years to reach a new all-time high of
$241 trillion and the United States accounts for nearly three
quarters of the increase, Credit Suisse said in its World Wealth
Report.
Average global wealth has hit a peak of $51,600 per adult
but this is spread very unevenly, with the richest 10 percent
owning 86 percent of the wealth, analysts at the Credit Suisse
Research Institute said.
The top 1 percent alone own 46 percent of all global assets.
Global wealth will jump a further 40 percent by 2018 to
reach $334 trillion, the report added.
The richest nations, with wealth per adult of more than
$100,000, are concentrated in North America, Western Europe and
among the rich Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries.
They are headed by Switzerland, where average adult wealth
amounts to $513,000, followed by Australia ($403,000), Norway
($380,000) and Luxembourg ($315,000).
However, two thirds of adults in the world have assets worth
less than $10,000 and together account for just 3 percent of
global wealth.
Since mid-2012, the number of millionaires worldwide has
risen by nearly two million, the vast majority of them in the
United States, the report said. By contrast, Japan lost 1.2
million millionaires during the same period.
The rise in U.S. wealth has been driven by a recovery in
house prices and a bull equity market.
In Japan, the central bank's aggressive monetary policy
drove the yen/dollar exchange rate down by 22 percent, leading
to a drop in household wealth of $5.8 trillion this year alone,
equivalent to 20 percent of Japanese net worth, the report said.
Despite its strong economic growth over the past decades,
Chinese hold barely 9 percent of global wealth while accounting
for more than a fifth of the global adult population.
For Africa and India, the population share exceeds the
wealth share by a factor of ten, the report showed.
Credit Suisse said there were 98,700 individuals with net
worth exceeding $50 million, more than half of them in the
United States. Europe ranked second, home to nearly 25,000.
The biggest emerging markets, the so-called BRIC countries -
Brazil, Russia, India, and China - are each estimated to have
around 5,830 such ultra-high net worth individuals.
Nevertheless, the number of billionaires in the BRICs has
risen from 5 percent of the world's total in 2000 to 19 percent
in 2010. Between 2000 and 2010, the number of billionaires in
China alone rose from 1 to 64, the study showed.
By contrast, the number of billionaires in older developed
countries such as France and Japan fell in that period.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Gareth Jones)