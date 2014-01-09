(Corrects to say gross margin, not profit margin, on global
private banking assets is 1.1 to 1.15 percent, and to show 44
percent of assets come from ultra-high-net-worth clients, not
that 44 percent of clients fit that description.)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Jan 9 Credit Suisse Group AG
is betting it can turn around its unprofitable U.S. private
wealth business with new loan products and a focus on the
ultra-rich, a strategy greeted with skepticism by some
securities analysts and former officials at the bank.
Bank executives say Credit Suisse Securities (USA) can make
money by focusing on ultra-wealthy clients who use multiple
investment banking and personal investment services, and by
introducing products that generate relatively high and
sustainable interest income even when rates are low.
Profit margins can rise by cutting compensation costs
through layoffs, training brokers internally rather than through
expensive recruiting, and better use of technology to lower
back-office costs and improve sales, they say.
The U.S. wealth business is a small part of revenue at
Switzerland's second-largest bank, but getting it into the black
is becoming increasingly important to Credit Suisse. Wealthy
investors worldwide have been closing their Swiss accounts as
U.S. and European regulators investigate the complicity of
financial firms in helping customers evade taxes, hurting the
profitability of the private wealth business in Switzerland.
Gross margin on Credit Suisse's $1.44 trillion (1.3 trillion
Swiss francs) of private banking assets worldwide is 1.1 to 1.15
percent, bank officials said. The take would be closer to 1.5
percent if not for the U.S. unit that oversees about $110
billion (99 billion Swiss francs) of those assets, said people
familiar with the U.S. brokerage's returns.
Credit Suisse has given the U.S. private wealth business 18
months to turn around, at least temporarily sparing it from the
death sentences it is handing down to small and unprofitable
operations in 50 other markets, including in Africa, Central
Asia and Europe.
The business has not been profitable since Credit Suisse
bought it as part of its purchase of U.S. investment bank
Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette in 2000, according to a former
Credit Suisse chief financial officer, who said it was ignored
for many years but considered essential.
As one of the largest wealth managers in the world, Credit
Suisse needs "to have a presence in the world's biggest wealth
market," the former CFO said.
NOT BIG ENOUGH
Last March, the bank named Philip Vasan, a 53-year-old
executive whom it credited with reversing the fortunes of the
bank's prime brokerage, to head private wealth in the Americas.
Bank executives said that despite his lack of experience in
retail brokerage, Vasan knows how to work with the very wealthy
and how to run businesses efficiently.
Vasan, who declined to be interviewed for this story, faces
formidable challenges and lingering skepticism from analysts and
within the industry.
Chris Wheeler, a London-based bank stock analyst at
Mediobanca, has a buy rating on Credit Suisse but thinks the
U.S. brokerage should be shuttered.
"There is no way the U.S. business is sustainable," he said.
"They're not big enough there. That's the bottom line."
The brokerage force at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) has
declined to about 350 from close to 450 three years ago. That is
much smaller than competitors such as Morgan Stanley,
which had more than 16,000 brokers as of September 30, or the
7,000 at UBS Wealth Management Americas.
Several top brokerage teams have left since Vasan arrived.
Many U.S. brokers said they worry that Vasan has no background
in the retail brokerage business and fear they will be pushed to
dump all but their wealthiest clients.
Further, former executives said, the U.S. business would
have been profitable if it had not been weighed down by global
corporate expenses for operations, information technology, risk
management and other costs allocated from Zurich.
They also say that the cross-marketing strategy being
pursued by Vasan has been tried before with little success.
Investment bankers, for example, resist entrusting the personal
wealth of some of their best clients to brokers. In the past,
the parent bank has also offered financing on expensive terms,
making loans in the U.S. uncompetitive.
Credit Suisse spokesman Calvin Mitchell said the business
under Vasan has been making progress.
"We have focused on accelerating growth in our U.S. private
banking client franchise to capture the opportunity in the U.S.
market while adapting the business to improve scale and
efficiency," Mitchell wrote in an email.
NOT RICH, BUT ULTRA-RICH
Under Vasan, who spent much of the last decade dealing with
hedge-fund tycoons and previously directed Credit Suisse's
e-commerce investments, the client focus in the U.S. has turned
from the merely wealthy to "ultra-high-net-worth" clients. In
the bank's lexicon, that's either a household net worth of at
least $25 million, or $50 million or more in Credit Suisse
lending and investing accounts, according to bank officials.
The average client household has roughly $20 million in
accounts at Credit Suisse Securities (USA), according to a
former executive.
Mitchell declined to comment on the U.S. business, but said
about 44 percent of the bank's private banking assets worldwide
come from ultra-high-net-worth clients. He also would not
comment on whether U.S. brokers have been turning away less
wealthy clients as a result of the focus on the ultra-rich.
But Vasan, who has managed Credit Suisse's companywide
cost-reduction efforts, is planning to run a tight ship in the
U.S.
He is devising plans to cut back-office costs and oversaw
layoffs of about 35 brokers and other staff during the summer,
Mitchell said. Rather than replacing experienced brokers who
left, he is developing a retention plan for the ones he wants to
keep and working on the training program, the former chief
financial officer said.
As part of his plan to build net interest revenue at the
U.S. brokerage, Vasan at the end of 2013 introduced its first
mortgage product for the hyper-rich.
Analysts said Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan's
public support of Vasan suggests that the bank will allow the
U.S. unit to take more credit risk than it has in the past,
improving the chances that the lending strategy can work.
SUPPORTING THE PARENT
Vasan will never generate a profit without convincing Zurich
to lower the costs it allocates to the U.S. wealth management
business, the former brokerage executives said.
The unit has been absorbing about $400 million of expenses
annually for corporate services, many of which it rarely, if
ever, uses, they said. Without these, the U.S. brokerage
generated profit of at least $200 million annually since 2010,
they said.
For example, Credit Securities (USA) was routinely charged
more than $100 million a year for products and back-office
services from European headquarters that it actually purchased
from Bank of New York's Pershing LLC, said a former executive
who sought anonymity because of contractual agreements.
Bank officials said costs for services ranging from
corporate jets to legal expenses are assigned across the bank
and is standard practice for multinational corporations.
"Allocations come with being part of a big bank, which gives
you benefits as well," said another former executive, Michael
Campbell, who ran the retail brokerage business at Donaldson,
Lufkin & Jenrette and, briefly, at Credit Suisse. But if the
business stood alone, he said, "it would be wildly profitable."
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Linda Stern, Paritosh
Bansal and Nick Zieminski)