BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
Jan 31 Credit Suisse Group AG : * Loses bid to sever ex-national century CEO lance poulsen as defendant from
scheduled trial--court ruling * Judge says Credit Suisse has not sufficiently shown it would be prejudiced by
inclusion of poulsen as defendant
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation
SAO PAULO, June 2 Óleo e Gás Participações SA , the oil firm founded by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said on Friday it filed for permission from a court in Rio de Janeiro to exit bankruptcy.