Feb 21 Credit Suisse Group AG : * SEC says Credit Suisse Group AG agrees to pay $196 million and

admits wrongdoing in providing unregistered services to U.S. clients * SEC says Credit Suisse violated U.S. securities laws by providing

cross-border brokerage and investment advisory services to U.S. clients

without first registering with SEC * SEC says Credit Suisse acknowledges that its conduct violated securities

laws, accepts a censure and agrees to retain an independent consultant * SEC says payout includes $82.2 million in disgorgement, $64.3 million in

interest, and a $50 million penalty