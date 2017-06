Nov 20 Credit Suisse Group AG : * Ny attorney general says sues Credit Suisse Group AG over alleged

fraudulent sale of mortgage securities * Ny ag schneiderman says Credit Suisse deceived investors about residential

mortgage-backed securities it sold prior to 2008 * Schneiderman says rmbs sponsored and underwritten by Credit Suisse in 2006

and 2007 have had about $11.2 billion losses * Schneiderman says seeks investor damages to recoup losses * Schneiderman says filed lawsuit under New York state's martin act, under

auspices of residential mortgage-backed securities working group