June 4 Natural resources company Forestar Group Inc will buy Credo Petroleum Corp for $146 million in cash.

Forestar will pay Credo shareholders $14.50 per share, a 33 percent premium to the stock's Friday close of $10.86 on the Nasdaq.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2012.

Goldman Sachs & Co advised Forestar, while Houlihan Lokey Financial Advisors Inc and Northland Capital Financial Services Llc advised Credo.