UPDATE 6-Oil's price fall stalls despite supply glut
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
June 4 Natural resources company Forestar Group Inc will buy Credo Petroleum Corp for $146 million in cash.
Forestar will pay Credo shareholders $14.50 per share, a 33 percent premium to the stock's Friday close of $10.86 on the Nasdaq.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2012.
Goldman Sachs & Co advised Forestar, while Houlihan Lokey Financial Advisors Inc and Northland Capital Financial Services Llc advised Credo.
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
BRUSSELS, June 9 The European Union's executive on Friday asked 28 governments in the bloc to give it the authority to negotiate with Russia to ensure its laws are respected in building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a project that has divided EU states.