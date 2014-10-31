MEDIA LINK-China eases yuan outflow controls -South China Morning Post
HONG KONG, April 19 Source link: http://www.scmp.com/news/china/article/2088772/china-eases-yuan-outflow-controls-sign-recovered-confidence
ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Friday it added a relatively modest net 390 million Swiss francs ($406 million) to its litigation provision in the third quarter, bucking a recent trend of major banks drastically beefing up legal reserves.
The Zurich-based lender made the declaration in its full third-quarter report, published on Friday, after posting its financial results last week.
JPMorgan, UBS and Deutsche Bank each set aside more than $1 billion in the third quarter for extra legal costs, which sources have said is mostly to cover potential fines relating to currency market investigations. (1 US dollar = 0.9600 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
HONG KONG, April 19 China Minsheng Banking Corp said it has notified police that the head of one of its branches is suspected of illegal conduct - a statement which follows local media reports of missing money from wealth management products.