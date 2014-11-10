MUMBAI Nov 10 Credit Suisse Group AG's
head of India investment banking, Vedika Bhandarkar,
is leaving the Swiss bank with immediate effect due to health
reasons, people with direct knowledge of the development said on
Monday.
Credit Suisse had hired Bhandarkar, who was also heading
the global markets solutions group, from JPMorgan Chase & Co
in 2010 to beef up its investment banking business in
Asia's third-largest economy.
The Swiss banking firm's India chief executive, Mickey
Doshi, will look after the investment banking business and
global markets solutions group until Credit Suisse decides on
the replacement of Bhandarkar, the people said.
A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse in Hong Kong declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anand Basu)