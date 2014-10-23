ZURICH Oct 23 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
was cautiously optimistic for the year-end, as it
posted third-quarter profit that beat expectations on Thursday.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said net profit jumped to 1.025
billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion), compared to the average
forecast of 810 million Swiss francs in a Reuters poll.
"We have seen a mixed start to October, with recent market
volatility benefitting certain businesses across both divisions,
while negatively impacting others," Chief Executive Brady Dougan
said in a statement.
The third-quarter results mark a return to profit for the
bank after posting its biggest loss since the financial crisis
in 2008 in the previous quarter, the result of a 1.6 billion
Swiss franc ($1.78 billion) fine from U.S. authorities for
helping its clients evade taxes.
(1 US dollar = 0.9543 Swiss franc)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)