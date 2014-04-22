April 22 Cree Inc, a maker of light emitting diodes, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, sending its shares down 8 percent in extended trading.

The company's net income rose to $28.2 million, or 23 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 30 from $22.2 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $405.3 million.

Excluding items, the Durham, North Carolina-based company earned 39 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 38 cents per share on revenue of $407.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cree's shares closed at $58.05 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)