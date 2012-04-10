April 10 LED lighting maker Cree Inc
said its new energy-efficient technology will halve the number
of LEDs currently used in street lights, making them more
competitive.
Cree shares were trading up 6 percent at $30.28 on Tuesday
on the Nasdaq. They have shed about 30 percent of their value in
the last one year.
"(Cree) had effectively lowered prices on its LED street
lights ... on par with standard lighting," Maxim Group analyst
Aaron Chew said.
LED has not penetrated deep in the United States street
light market, but its market is expected to rise if prices are
cut.
The new technology improves optical efficiency by 15
percent, the company said.
