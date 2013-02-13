UPDATE 9-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds negative reaction from Apple, Disney CEOs)
LONDON Feb 13 Creightons PLC : * Sales in the third quarter were significantly higher than for the same three
months last year * Sales remain well ahead of 2011/12 on a cumulative basis
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds negative reaction from Apple, Disney CEOs)
* Expected that at least one of major pending contracts outside U.S. Will likely be signed in FY2018, rather than FY2017 as originally anticipated