BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
NEW YORK Feb 7 (Reuters LPC) - Gil Tollinchi, head of trading at Crescent Capital Group, has left the firm, according to sources.
Based in New York, Tollinchi was a managing director at the firm, sources said.
Crescent Capital had about US$25bn in assets as of December 31, according to its website.
A Crescent spokesperson declined to comment. Tollinchi could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.