CALGARY, Alberta Nov 7 Canadian light oil
producer Crescent Point Energy said on Friday it
expects its 2015 budget will be lower than 2014 given recent
crude oil price volatility.
"We are currently in the middle of 2015 budget process, we
haven't finalized anything yet, but given the recent volatility
the 2015 budget will be slightly lower than 2014, but not
significantly," Crescent Point chief executive officer Scott
Saxberg said on a third quarter earnings call.
In 2014 Crescent Point's capital expenditure guidance was
C$2 billion.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)