BRIEF-New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering
Jan 6 Crescent Point Energy Corp said it would cut its capital spending by 28 percent in 2015 as oil prices continue to tumble.
The Canadian oil producer said it would spend C$1.45 billion ($1.23 billion) in 2015, mostly on drilling projects.
Crescent Point said it expected average daily production of 152,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 9 percent increase over its estimated 2014 production. ($1 = 1.1762 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Suspected oil thieves killed at least four soldiers in two separate incidents in the central Mexican state of Puebla, the army said on Thursday, as emboldened organized crime moves deeper into the lucrative trade.