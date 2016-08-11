(Adds details)
Aug 11 Crescent Point Energy Corp
reported a smaller quarterly loss as Canadian oil and
gas producer cut costs.
Oil and gas producers, faced with prolonged weakness in
crude prices, have been slashing dividend, curbing capital
spending and scaling back drilling activity.
Crescent said on Thursday its cost reduction initiatives
helped lower "transportation and hauling, chemical, labor and
service costs, as well as logistics around maintenance."
Operating costs totaled C$331 million ($254 million) in the
first half of 2016, about C$40 million lower than its estimate.
Crescent said it expected average operating expenses to be
about C$11.40 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) for 2016, about
85 Canadian cents lower than the original estimate.
Crescent maintained its full-year capital budget of C$950
million and production forecast of 165,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd). It said it would revisit the numbers
in the second half of the year.
The company has hedged 45 percent of its oil production for
the rest of the year and 29 percent for the first half of 2017,
taking advantage of recent rise in oil prices.
U.S. benchmark oil prices have shot up nearly 60
percent since they touched a 12-year low of $26 in February.
The Calgary-based company's net loss narrowed to C$226.1
million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter
ended June 30 from C$240.5 million, or 53 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Production rose 10.3 percent to 167,218 boepd.
However, funds flow, a measure of the company's ability to
fund new drilling, fell by nearly a quarter to C$404.4 million
due to lower oil prices.
($1 = C$1.30)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)