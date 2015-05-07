(Adds details, background)
May 7 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent
Point Energy Corp reported a quarterly loss compared
with a year-ago profit, hurt by weak oil prices.
Crescent Point Energy focuses on producing light and medium
oil for the Bakken field of southwest Saskatchewan and elsewhere
in Western Canada and the United States.
Weak oil price led the company to slash its 2015 capital
budget by 28 percent to C$1.45 billion in January. It had said
it would review spending plans again after the spring break-up.
Crescent Point's average production during the quarter rose
nearly 18 percent to 153,854 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
But the benefit was offset as average selling prices for
crude and natural gas liquids nearly halved to C$46.82 per
barrel.
The company reported a loss of C$46.1 million ($38.2
million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter
ended March 31.
Crescent Point had earned C$30.9 million, or 8 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Funds flow, a key measure of Crescent's ability to fund new
drilling, fell to C$433.5 million from C$580.1 million.
The company's shares closed at C$30.75 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. The shares have dropped 31 percent over
the past 12 months.
($1 = C$1.21)
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh and Anannya Pramanick in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)