* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by lower costs.
The company's net loss narrowed to C$108.5 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$201.3 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Total average daily production fell 6.9 percent to 160,610 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: