UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Aug 3 A Crescent Point Energy pipeline in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan leaked 100 cubic metres (630 barrels) of oil emulsion on Tuesday, a government official said on Wednesday.
The spill happened on land near the village of Pennant and did not affect wildlife or water that bears fish or is used for drinking, said Laurie Pushor, deputy minister of Saskatchewan's ministry of economy. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
TUNIS, May 20 Tunisian protesters on Saturday shut down an oil pumping station in southern Tatatouine province that feeds a coastal shipping terminal as part of their protests to demand jobs, local state radio and two witnesses said.