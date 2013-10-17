CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 Crescent Point Energy
Corp, Canada's No. 3 independent oil producer, on
Thursday raised its 2013 average daily production forecast to
118,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 117,500 boepd,
having beaten targets all year.
The company, which concentrates on producing oil from
unconventional fields, notably the Bakken shales of southern
Saskatchewan, exceeded its 2013 exit production target of
119,000 boepd in September.
Crescent Point shares rose 1.2 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange to C$39.49.
"CPG continues to demonstrate strong organic production
growth through the drill bit. We estimate the company will grow
its production this year by at least 10 percent from year-end
2012," BMO Capital Markets analyst Gordon Tait said in a note.
Crescent Point Energy president and CEO Scott Saxberg said
production was boosted by a successful organic drilling
programme, outperformance in waterflood areas where water is
injected to increase pressure in wells, and cementing liners in
horizontal wellbores.
By the end of the third quarter of 2013 Crescent Point had
spent approximately $1.25 billion in capital development.
Details of the 2014 capital budget will be released in early
December.
"Given our strong production results to date and the depth
of our high rate-of-return inventory, along with robust oil
prices, we are looking at adding additional capital in the
fourth quarter and subsequently increasing our exit production
guidance, which would provide a strong start to 2014," Saxberg
said.