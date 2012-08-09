China says Zambia let go 31 Chinese held for illegal mining
BEIJING, June 7 Dozens of Chinese nationals who had been held for illegal mining in Zambia have departed the African country to return home, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Aug 9 Crescent Point Energy Corp said its profit rose 55 percent in the second quarter on higher oil output, and raised its production forecast for the year.
Canada's No.5 independent oil producer said profit rose to C$287.4 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share, from C$184.9 million, or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Average daily production rose 47 percent to 96,972 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
The company raised its average production forecast for 2012 to more than 95,000 boe/d from 88,500 boe/d.
Crescent Point also increased this year's exit production rate forecast by 2.6 percent to 100,000 boe/d.
Funds from operations rose 24 percent to C$386.3 million, or C$1.19 per share.
Crescent Point shares closed at C$40.42 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
LONDON, June 7 The number of electric vehicles on roads worldwide rose to a record high of 2 million last year, but has a long way to go to reach levels needed to help limit an increase in global temperatures, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.