Nov 6 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent
Point Energy Corp reported a 10 percent rise in
quarterly adjusted earnings, helped by a nearly 20 percent
increase in production.
Average production rose to 141,183 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from 117,963
boepd, a year earlier.
Funds flow, a key measure of Crescent's ability to fund new
drilling, rose 12 percent to C$618.4 million, or C$1.45 per
share.
Crescent reported adjusted earnings from operations of
C$178.4 million, or 42 Canadian cents per share, compared with
C$162.8 million, 42 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Net income rose to C$258.1 million, or 60 Canadian cents per
share, from C$87.9 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
($1 = C$1.14)
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)