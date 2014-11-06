(Adds details, background, outlook)
Nov 6 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent
Point Energy Corp reported a 10 percent rise in
quarterly adjusted earnings, helped by a nearly 20 percent
increase in production.
The company has been boosting its oil and gas properties
since 2012 through acquisitions. It bought Canada's Lightstream
Resources Ltd in September.
Crescent Point maintained its 2014 production forecast of
140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
Average production rose to 141,183 boepd in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, from 117,963 boepd a year earlier.
The company reported adjusted earnings of 42 Canadian cents
per share, in line with the average analyst estimate, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Crescent Point's net income more than doubled to C$258.1
million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, from C$87.9 million, or
22 Canadian cents per share.
The net profit included gains on unrealized derivatives of
about C$261 million, compared with a loss of C$66.5 million.
Funds flow, a key measure of Crescent's ability to fund new
drilling, rose 12 percent to C$618.4 million, or C$1.45 per
share.
Realized oil and natural gas prices fell 6 percent to $84.92
per barrel in the quarter.
Rival Penn West Petroleum on Wednesday reported a
surprise quarterly loss, hurt by a drop in production and weaker
oil prices.
The company's Toronto-listed and U.S.-listed shares were
both marginally down in morning trade.
($1 = C$1.1398)
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey and Sriraj Kalluvila)