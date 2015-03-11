(Adds quotes)
March 11 Crescent Point Energy,
Canada's No. 4 independent oil and gas producer, said on
Wednesday its production jumped more than 20 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2014, underlining how weak crude prices are so
far failing to dent Canadian output.
The company, which focuses on light and medium crude
production and is active in the Bakken fields of southern
Saskatchewan, said average production rose 21 percent in the
quarter to 153,822 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
That helped cash flow from operations climb 7 percent to
C$572.9 million ($452.1 million) from C$533.3 million a year
earlier, despite the slide in oil prices.
Global crude prices have more than halved
since June, hurt by a supply glut and weak demand, forcing
energy companies to cut budgets and pull back drilling activity
to save cash.
Crescent Point credited its cost cuts as well as increased
output for its performance.
The company slashed its 2015 capital budget by 28 percent to
C$1.45 billion in January, and said on Wednesday it would review
spending plans again after the spring break-up.
"We believe the steps we are taking now, in terms of
lowering our cost structure and improving our efficiencies, will
benefit the company in all price environments," Crescent Point
Chief Executive Scott Saxberg said.
The company said it expected savings of 15-20 percent in
some projects this year and said further savings could be
achieved.
"If oil prices continue to deteriorate and remain low this
year, we would not rule out the possibility of a further
revision to the company's capital program after spring
break-up," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Gordon Tait.
Crescent Point also reported fourth-quarter net income of
C$121.4 million, up from a loss of C$13.7 million in the
year-before quarter.
Crescent Point shares were last up 0.9 percent on the
Toronto Stock Exchange at C$28.65.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
