LONDON, July 25 Swiss refinery Cressier, formerly owned by the bankrupt Petroplus, and now run in a joint venture between Vitol and Atlas Invest is now fully operational, Vitol said on Wednesday.

"With a number of investments made following the acquisition, conditions are now met to fully resume refining and corresponding marketing operations with safety as the key priority," Vitol said in a statement.

Swiss-based Petroplus filed for insolvency in January after it defaulted on $1.75 billion of debt.

The refinery was one of Petroplus's smaller plants with a capacity of around 68,000 barrels per day.