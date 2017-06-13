(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON, June 13 British builder Crest Nicholson
said the inconclusive outcome of Thursday's election
could cause uncertainty in the housing market and called on the
government to ensure the free movement of EU citizens as Brexit
talks begin.
Crest, which reported a 5 percent rise in first-half pretax
profit to 76.2 million pounds ($97 million), saw its share price
fall sharply last week, along with its peers, after Prime
Minister Theresa May unexpectedly failed to win a majority.
"The outcome of the UK General Election may introduce some
uncertainty in the short term but we expect the new build
housing market to remain robust," said Chief Executive Stephen
Stone.
Crest, which operates in London, southern and eastern
England and south Wales, also reported forward sales stood at
540 million pounds by mid-June, 4 percent ahead of last year.
But like many companies in the construction sector, Crest
relies on foreign labour, especially on sites in the capital and
southern England, with concerns that Brexit could result in
strict curbs on immigration.
With policy makers seeking to boost housing supply to tackle
a growing crisis which has left many younger people spending up
to half of their income on rent and struggling to buy a home,
Crest said it was crucial that EU citizens can continue to come
to Britain.
"They're critical to any hopes of delivering increased
housing supply," Chief Operating Officer Patrick Bergin told
Reuters.
"For the time being, we need to ensure that flow of labour
continues."
($1 = 0.7896 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton and Louise
Heavens)