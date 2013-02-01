* Offering shares at 195-230 pence
* Eyeing market capitalisation of 487-578 mln pounds
* Order books due to close on Feb. 12
LONDON, Feb 1 British housebuilder Crest
Nicholson aims to be valued at as much as 578 million pounds
($916 million) when it lists in London this month, sources said.
Crest has begun taking orders for its initial public
offering (IPO) at a price range of 195-230 pence per share, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
That would give it a market capitalisation of 487-578
million pounds after the listing, which will include the sale of
new and existing shares.
Crest hopes to raise 56 million pounds selling new stock,
while existing shareholders, including Deutsche Bank
and Varde Partners, will sell as much as 175 million pounds
worth of shares, the sources said.
That could rise to 198 million pounds if an overallotment
option, whereby shareholders can sell extra stock if investor
demand is high, is exercised, one of the people said, taking the
maximum potential size of the IPO to 254 million pounds.
Order books on the sale, which the company said previously
would include at least 35 percent of its issued share capital,
were due to close on Feb. 12.
Crest, taken private by Scottish entrepreneur Tom Hunter and
mortgage lender HBOS in May 2007, is now majority owned by U.S.
distressed investment fund Varde Partners after a series of
deals last year.
Last month, the 50-year-old firm said it would return to the
stock market to position itself for a housebuilding sector
recovery five years after being taken over during a housing
market crash.
Strong appetite for housebuilders in the United States
following a recovery in the market and the successful flotation
of Tri Pointe on Thursday, meant Crest was likely to have a
broader geographic mix of investors than British peers, Cenkos
Securities housebuilding analyst Kevin Cammack said.
"It is likely to be a more far-flung shareholder base than
just London with interest from North America and, possibly,
mainland Europe," he said.