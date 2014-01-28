LONDON Jan 28 British housebuilder Crest
Nicholson, which returned to the stock market in
February last year, posted a 40 percent rise in full-year pretax
profit on Tuesday and said its sales position at mid-January was
strong.
The company, whose shares are trading about 40 percent
higher since it raised 225 million pounds ($372.91 million) in
its listing, has been one of the big beneficiaries from a
government push to help Britons purchase homes which has boosted
buyer sentiment across the wider housing market.
Crest Nicholson said pretax profits for the year to Oct. 31
rose to 80.9 million pounds, from 62.1 million pounds, against a
29 percent increase in revenues to 525.7 million pounds.
Analysts had expected the company to post full year profits
between 79-86 million pounds, on revenues between 486-521
million pounds, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The company said it completed 2,172 homes over the year, up
15 percent, and the sales it generated per outlet each week were
up 34 percent at 0.9. Its forward sales - homes sales that have
been reserved with deposits - at mid-January was 329.5 million
pounds, 51 percent ahead of the prior year.
It proposed to pay a final dividend of 6.5 pence per share.
"As consumer sentiment and credit availability have
improved, constraints on growth are increasingly determined by
the supply chain, the shelf-life of mortgage offers and the
planning process," Chairman William Rucker said.
"Nonetheless, the trading environment is healthy and we look
forward to continuing to deliver in 2014."
Shares in the company closed at 352.2 pence on Monday,
valuing it at 880 million pounds.