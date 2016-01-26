LONDON Jan 26 British housebuilder Crest
Nicholson plans to build more homes in London's suburbs
because buyers are struggling to meet sky-high prices in the
centre of the capital, it said on Tuesday.
The company, which reported a 32 percent rise in pretax
profit for the year to October, said it expected to be building
around 400 houses in London a year by 2018-19, up from around
200 now, but that a larger proportion would be on the outskirts.
"Whilst this year we're selling in zone one (central
London), towards the end of this year we'll be selling homes in
Peckham, in Sydenham, in West Wycombe," Chief Executive Stephen
Stone told Reuters, referring to areas progressively further
from the centre.
Many Londoners, unable to afford to buy in central districts
where foreign investors have helped push up prices, are looking
further afield, where houses cost less, although prices are
rising faster.
In a bid to help buyers across the country, the government
has set up a scheme to lend up to 20 percent of the value of a
new home, provided the rest of the purchase is covered by a
mortgage and a five percent deposit.
From early this year, the government will lend anyone buying
a new home in London up to 40 percent of the purchase price.
Crest Nicholson built 2,725 homes in south Wales, London and
southern and eastern England in the year to October. It made a
pretax profit of 154 million pounds ($219 million), and said it
was on track to build 4,000 homes a year by 2019.
($1 = 0.7039 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Potter)