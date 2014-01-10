BRIEF-Gaz-Tek FY net result turns to profit of RUB 3.9 bln
* FY 2016 profit for period 3.9 billion roubles ($69.69 million) versus loss of 4.58 billion roubles year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9Nd33
Jan 10 Creston PLC : * Group chief executive to retire at the year-end * Don Elgie, the group chief executive will retire from the company he founded
in 2001 from 31st March 2014. * Succeeding don will be Barrie brien, the current COO and CFO, who has been
with the group since 2004. * Source text
* Appointment of Jill Biden, former Second Lady of United States, to its Military and Veterans Affairs External Advisory Council Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: