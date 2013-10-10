* Buys privately held Arrow Midstream
* Deal expected to close in fourth quarter
* Crestwood to process 18 pct of Bakken oil after the deal
Oct 10 Pipeline operator Crestwood Midstream
Partners LP said it would buy Arrow Midstream Holdings
LLC for about $750 million, making it one of the largest
pipeline and storage providers in North Dakota's fast-growing
Bakken shale field.
After the deal, the company would process about 18 percent
of Bakken's crude oil output, according to Crestwood, at a time
when a spurt in shale field production has led to the need for
infrastructure to gather, process and ship oil, natural gas and
related liquids.
The shale revolution has made North Dakota the most prolific
oil-producing state after Texas and helped the United States
boost its domestic output. The state's production exceeds that
of countries such as Britain and OPEC member Ecuador.
The acquisition of privately held Arrow comes a few months
after Crestwood, Inergy LP, Inergy Midstream LP
merged to form a $7 billion entity to cater to the
demand in the Bakken region.
Arrow operates over 460 miles of pipeline in the region,
carrying about 50,000 barrels of oil and 15 million cubic feet
of natural gas per day.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter and add
to Crestwood's estimated distributable cash flow per limited
partner unit in 2014, the company said.
Citi acted as exclusive financial adviser to Crestwood.
(Reporting by Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Savio D'Souza)