(Adds details from the statement)
May 6 Crestwood Equity Partners LP said
it would buy affiliate Crestwood Midstream Partners LP
in a $3.5 billion stock-deal to simplify its corporate
structure.
Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) are often consolidated
when a unit in a group is underperforming its peers or to
eliminate incentivized distribution rights that can divert a
large chunk of cash returns to general partners.
Distribution payouts are becoming a burden for energy
companies at a time when they are struggling with a steep fall
in global crude oil prices.
The Crestwood deal, essentially an in-house merger, comes
months after Energy Transfer Partners, also an MLP, said
it would buy affiliate Regency Energy Partners LP for
about $11 billion.
Crestwood Midstream unit holders will receive 2.75 Crestwood
Equity units for each unit held, or $18.75 per unit.
The offer represents a 17 percent premium to Crestwood
Midstream's Tuesday closing, the companies said.
The companies said the merger would eliminate Crestwood
Midstream's incentive distribution rights.
Citigroup Global Markets was financial adviser to Crestwood
and Andrews Kurth LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP were
legal advisers.
Evercore Partners was financial adviser to Crestwood Equity'
conflicts committee and Locke Lord LLP served as legal counsel.
Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co was financial adviser and Paul
Hastings LLP the legal counsel to Crestwood Midstream conflicts
committee.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)