Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 Creta Farm Sa
* Says forms strategic alliance with Australia's Primo Meats to make new olive oil products
* Says signed additional bank loan restructuring agreement on Oct. 10 Source text: bit.ly/1w2GinG
