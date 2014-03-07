MILAN, March 7 Credito Valtellinese
has sold non-performing loans with a gross book value of around
36 million euros ($50 million) to global alternative asset
manager Ares Management, the Italian mid-sized bank said on
Friday.
CreVal said in a statement the pool of non-performing loans
would be sold to a securitisation vehicle. A fund controlled by
Ares Management would then buy the notes issued by the vehicle
and backed by the loans.
Italian banks had gross non-performing loans worth 156
billion euros at the end of last year and are striving to sell
them. But a gap between the book value of these loans and prices
investors are ready to pay is holding back sales.
Industry experts say banks are able to sell only relatively
small pools of loans by picking assets that have been heavily
written down.
"In the current market environment, this transaction is a
first but significant milestone for CreVal in its non-performing
loans de-recognition process," the bank said.
($1 = 0.7225 euros)
