May 10 Crew Energy Inc reported a
narrower quarterly loss on higher production of oil and natural
gas liquids, but the Canadian company cut its output projection
for the full year.
Crew cut its production outlook to 28,000 to 29,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 32.5-33.5 boepd as weak
natural gas prices have forced the company to shut in
production. Natural gas makes up nearly half of the company's
total output.
The company also cut its 2012 capital budget by C$75 million
to C$225 million.
In the January-March quarter, natural gas prices fell
40 percent to $2.5 per million British thermal unit.
Natural gas prices have consistently hit fresh lows this
year and dropped to $1.90 in April, their lowest in a decade, as
new drilling technology in North America has created a glut.
First-quarter loss was C$6.4 million, or 5 Canadian cents a
share, compared with a year-ago loss of C$10.1 million, or 12
Canadian cents a share.
Production nearly doubled to 30,380 boepd.
Oil and liquids production made up 53 percent of total
output in the quarter, up from 44 percent last year.
Petroleum and natural gas sales more than doubled to C$123.1
million.
Crew Energy shares closed at C$6.12 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. Over the past year, C$1.13 billion has
been wiped off the company's market capitalization, bringing its
value down to C$741 million.