BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
Jan 31 Mortgage-backed REIT Annaly Capital Management Inc said it will spend $872 million to buy all the shares of CreXus Investment Corp it does not already own.
Annaly, which holds about 12.4 percent of CreXus, will pay $13 per share in cash for the remaining shares, a 4 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close.
The deal, which has been approved by the CreXus board, values CreXus at about $996 million.
Annaly, the largest mortgage REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange, had in November offered $12.50 for each CreXus share, then a 13 percent premium.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r