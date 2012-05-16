HONG KONG May 16 China Resources Gas Group Ltd
said it had agreed to buy city gas pipeline operator
and distributor AEI Chinas Gas Ltd for $237.72 million, as it
seeks to expand its core business of downstream city gas
operations in mainland China.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, China Resources Gas
said it would buy the entire issued share capital of AEI China
from AEI Asia Ltd.
AEI China operates 28 city gas projects, eight gas stations
and 4 midstream gas transmission pipeline projects in 11
provinces in China, the statement said.
