HONG KONG Dec 27 China Resources Gas
Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would form a joint
venture with a Chinese state-owned company to supply piped gas
in Ningbo city, with proposed total investment of 4 billion yuan
($631.3 million).
Its unit CR Gas Investment agreed to buy a 49 percent stake
in Ningbo Xingguang Gas, with the remaining 51 percent stake
held by state-owned Ningbo Urban Construction Planning and
Investment Holding Co Ltd, China Resources Gas said in a
statement.
The deal came in less than two months after China Resources
Gas agreed to set up a 6 billion yuan city piped-gas
distribution joint venture with Tianjin Gas Group Co Ltd.
The company did not give other financial details.
The Ningbo joint venture proposal is subject to the
approvals of relevant authorities, it added.
Piped-gas supplier Ningbo Xingguang currently is currently a
wholly owned subsidiary of Ningbo Urban Construction with total
registered capital of 380 million yuan.
($1 = 6.3364 Chinese yuan)
