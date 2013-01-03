DUBLIN Jan 3 Irish building materials group CRH
said it spent 375 million euros ($496 million), mostly
in North America, on 18 deals in the second half of last year.
That meant CRH, which moved its primary listing to
London last year, agreed deals worth almost 630 million euros in
2012 against a backdrop of weak conditions in most of its main
markets.
CRH said on Thursday its Americas division agreed 12 deals
worth a total of 256 million euros in the second half, including
the acquisition of seven concrete-paving facilities in Canada
and Florida.
In Europe, the company spent 119 million euros, while an
investment in a precast concrete plant was also made in China.
"Overall spending levels have remained similar to last year,
the activity levels illustrate the on-going fire power of CRH's
cash flow and balance sheet," Davy Stockbrokers analyst Barry
Dixon said.