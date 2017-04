Dec 15 CRH Plc

* CRH announces disposal of its clay and concrete products businesses in UK and its clay business in US

* Deal for an enterprise value (EV) of 414 mln stg (522 mln euro)

* This amount excludes real estate assets with an estimated market value of 30 mln stg that are being retained by CRH for future disposal

* Is expected to close in H1 2015

* Proceeds received will be used for general corporate purposes