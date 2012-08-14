* H1 EBITDA 568 mln eur vs 574 mln last year
* Sales in America up 20 pct vs 5 pct drop in Europe
* Says euro zone market has deteriorated
DUBLIN, Aug 14 Ireland-based building materials
group expects 2012 earnings to be unchanged from
last year as business in the United States offsets a slump in
Europe that dragged down sales there in the first half of the
year.
Sales in the U.S, where CRH is the leading producer of
asphalt for highway construction, rose 20 percent in the six
months ended June compared with a 5 percent drop in Europe where
bad weather at the start of the year added to problems caused by
the debt crisis.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) fell 1 percent to 568 million euros
($701.56 million), in line with analysts' expectations.
Forecasts for the full-year currently range between 1.67
billion and 1.82 billion euros, with the average at 1.74
billion, euros according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 17
analysts.
"Problems in the euro zone, which have intensified over the
past six months, continue to erode consumer and business
confidence in the wider European economy," CRH's Chief Executive
Myles Lee said in a statement on Tuesday.
The group said it will cut more costs in response to
weakness in key markets such as the Netherlands and the Benelux
region.