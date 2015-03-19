DUBLIN, March 19 Ireland's CRH would
still be interested in acquiring assets from Lafarge
and Holcim even if their merger does not go ahead,
chief executive Albert Manifold said on Thursday.
"We like these assets clearly so if it does happen, we'd be
delighted to acquire them, if it doesn't happen, perhaps they
will look at divesting them," Manifold told reporters after
shareholders approved the 6.5 billion euro ($6.96 billion)
deal.
He said he was in daily contact with the Swiss and French
firms, which began selling assets to help to get the deal done.
"I'm not going to speculate on whether it is or isn't going
to happen. There are discussions going on in Paris or Zurich
today to decide what they want to do over the next couple of
days."
($1 = 0.9346 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)