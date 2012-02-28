* Year pretax profit up 33% at 711 mln euros, consensus
forecast 653 mln
* EBITDA up 3 pct at 1.65 bln euros, ahead of November
forecast
* COO says group to hold margins in U.S. this year
* Dividend maintained at 0.625 euros a share
* Share price up 1.2 pct
By Lorraine Turner
DUBLIN, Feb 28 Ireland based building
materials group said full-year profit came in
ahead of forecasts for its maiden results as a FTSE 100 index
constituent, thanks to good weather giving a fillup to
construction activity at the end of the year.
A major operator in the U.S. market, where it is the leading
producer of asphalt for highway construction, CRH said the
outlook for 2012 is positive despite rising energy costs and a
weaker economic picture in Europe.
"Our general sense would be assuming no major dislocations
in any of the markets or in energy prices, it will be a year of
progress for CRH," Chief Financial Officer Maeve Carton told
Reuters.
CRH, which moved its primary listing to London from Dublin
at the end of last year to broaden its investor base, posted a
33 percent rise in pretax profits to 711 million euros ($952
million) in 2011.
Market expectations has been for a pretax profit of between
588.1 million euros and 733 million euros with the average
forecast at 653.5 million according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
survey of 20 analysts.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) came in at 1.65 billion euros, ahead of its forecast in
November of approximately 1.6 billion. This was largely due to
better weather at the end of 2011, said CRH.
"The final weeks of the year can be swing weeks ... if the
weather is very good we get to continue to work right up until
Christmas which happened in 2011," said Carton.
"That gave us a good strong finish to the year and allowed us
to be a little bit ahead of the guidance," she added.
The group, which reported a 5 percent rise in sales, said a
recovering private construction market in the United States will
help offset rising energy costs that are driving bitumen costs
10-15 percent higher.
"It will be tough ... but across the range of products we'll
be able to hold our business margins," said Albert Manifold,
chief operating officer.
However, the broader economic picture is uncertain,
particularly in Europe where the euro zone economy is heading
into its second recession in just three years, and the wider
European Union will stagnate according to forecasts on Thursday.
CRH's major European markets are Poland, Switzerland,
Spain, Ireland and Ukraine. Carton said the outlook for the
Netherlands, another significant market, would be weaker than
2011, while the group's stronger than expected performance in
the United States helped offset a weaker market in Europe last
year.
"Overall, this is a reassuring update from CRH following the
reduction in guidance in November 2011," said analysts at
Bloxham, as CRH maintained its dividend at 62.5 cents.
Shares in CRH were up 1.2 percent at 16.3 euros at 0845 GMT,
after climbing over 50 percent in the past six months, valuing
the group at approximately 11.7 billion euros.