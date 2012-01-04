* Spent 400 mln euros on deals in second half
* Has over 1 bln euros to spend over next 18 months
DUBLIN Jan 4 Irish building materials
group CRH spent 400 million euros on nearly two
dozen acquisitions and investments in the second half of last
year, it said on Wednesday, bringing its total deal spend last
year to 600 million euros.
A major player in the U.S. market, where it is the leading
producer of asphalt for highway construction, CRH has over 1
billion euros to spend on acquisitions over the next 18 months.
Last year's deals range from cement plants in Ukraine to
asphalt plants in New Jersey.
"The bolt-on transactions announced today are very much in
keeping with the group's strategy to acquire businesses which
add value to our existing operations or which expand our
footprint in developed markets where we see opportunities for
further growth," Myles Lee, CRH's chief executive, said in a
statement.
"Meanwhile we continued to grow our activities in developing
economies by investing through our 26 percent associate in
northeastern China and through a strategic bolt-on acquisition
in Ukraine."
CRH will report full-year results on Feb. 28.