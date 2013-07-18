(Clarifies that Myles Lee has been at CRH for 32 years, not CEO for 32 years)

DUBLIN, July 18 CRH has appointed chief operating officer Albert Manifold to replace retiring chief executive Myles Lee at the end of the year, the Irish company said on Thursday.

Manifold, a 50-year-old former accountant, has been COO and a member of the company's board of directors since 2009.

Lee announced earlier this year that he would retire after helping to build CRH into one of the world's largest building materials providers during 32 years at the company, including five years as chief executive. (Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)