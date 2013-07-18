(Clarifies that Myles Lee has been at CRH for 32 years, not CEO
for 32 years)
DUBLIN, July 18 CRH has appointed chief
operating officer Albert Manifold to replace retiring chief
executive Myles Lee at the end of the year, the Irish company
said on Thursday.
Manifold, a 50-year-old former accountant, has been COO and
a member of the company's board of directors since 2009.
Lee announced earlier this year that he would retire after
helping to build CRH into one of the world's largest building
materials providers during 32 years at the company, including
five years as chief executive.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)