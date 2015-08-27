* CRH has spent over 7.5 bln euro on acquisitions this year
* World's No. 3 builder says Europe stable, U.S. strong
* H1 profit from continuing operations up 29 pct y/y
DUBLIN, Aug 27 Ireland's CRH
bought U.S. glazing products manufacturer CR Laurence for $1.3
billion on Thursday and said this would be its last big
acquisition for the next year or two.
CRH this month completed a 6.5 billion-euro ($7.35 billion)
acquisition of assets that rivals Holcim and Lafarge had to sell
to win regulatory approval for the newly merged LafargeHolcim
, the world's biggest cement maker.
Family-owned CR Laurence, which sells everything glazing
contractors need apart from the glass that an existing division
of CRH already provides, will be acquired debt-free and through
the building supplies group's existing financial resources.
Already the leading producer of asphalt and third largest
supplier of construction aggregates in the United States, CRH
will pay a multiple of 8.6 times earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) when adjusted for
expected synergies, Davy Stockbrokers wrote in a note.
Shares in CRH were up 4.4 percent to 1,890 pence by 0820
GMT, the top riser on the FTSE 100
"It makes us by a country mile the number one in this
sector," CRH chief executive Albert Manifold told Reuters.
"It's a $25 billion sector in the U.S. and has got high
growth dynamics given what we're seeing in the residential and
non-residential markets," he said.
"In the near term, our focus will absolutely be on the
integration of these two deals in the next 12-24 months. You
will expect to see the small bolt-on deals but they will be
funded entirely by any business we sell in that time."
DISPOSAL PLANS
The CR Laurence sale was run as an auction, attracting
interest from private equity funds and companies in the
industry, said Lloyd Greif of investment bank Greif & Co, which
advised the seller.
"For them (CRH) to close two billion dollar-plus
transactions within months is pretty aggressive," Greif said.
"But CRL is a hand in glove fit."
CRL has forecast sales of $570 million and core earnings
(EBITDA) of $115 million in 2015, excluding annual synergies of
$40 million which CRH expects to net from the deal.
CRH embarked on its own disposal plan last year, one of the
first steps Manifold took as the new CEO, and said on Thursday
that over half of the 1.5 to 2 billion euros worth of net assets
identified for sale had been offloaded.
The Dublin-based group reported first half EBITDA of 555
million euros, a 29 percent year-on-year excluding one-off
items.
It had guided for a 10 percent increase and said on Thursday
that it expected earnings in its busier second half to show
"good progress" on the 1.1 billion euros generated last year,
which Manifold said reflected CRH's focus on a stabilising
European market and strongly performing U.S. businesses.
"That strategy is really going to be a key strength going
forward given the volatility we're seeing in emerging markets. I
know China's in vogue this week, but it was Brazil last week and
the week before that it was Russia," Manifold said.
($1 = 0.8849 euros)
