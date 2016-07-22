* Sees H1 EBITDA of around 1.1 billion euros

* Previously indicated close to 1 bln euros

* Stock up 3.8 percent in London at 2,279p

DUBLIN, July 22 Irish building materials group CRH said its first-half earnings likely grew 10 percent ahead of its previous guidance, an improvement analysts attributed to strong trading in its main market the United States.

Shares in the world's third-biggest supplier of cement and other construction products rose almost 4 percent to a nine-year high after it said it expected core earnings or EBITDA of around 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to the end of June, having in April indicated a figure of close to 1 billion euros.

It did not say what drove the upgrade but analysts said the U.S momentum CRH reported in the first three months of the year had likely continued.

Sales in the United States, where CRH is the top producer of asphalt and which accounted for more than 60 percent of earnings last year, were up 22 percent year-on-year from January to March compared with flat like-for-like sales in Europe.

"While the pace of the growth has likely moderated in the U.S., we suspect the margin environment has continued to be very supportive," analysts at Davy Stockbrokers, which have an "outperform" rating on the stock, wrote in a note.

"U.S. end-markets continue to be strong; Europe is close to the lows; and the group is benefiting from long-run efforts to trim costs and improve the business," the Davy analysts added.

Given CRH reports around 75 percent of its earnings in the second half of the year, Robert Eason of Goodbody Stockbrokers said Friday's upgrade did not significantly change the company's prospects, but was nevertheless a welcome update amid uncertain equity markets.

The stock was up 3.8 percent in London at 2,279 pence by 1040 GMT, making it the top performer on the STOXX 600 European construction and materials index and second in Britain's top share index, the FTSE 100 ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes)