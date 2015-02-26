* Slow, tentative recovery in Europe to improve in 2015
* Strong US growth pushes earnings up 11 pct y/y
* Shares fall on lack of clear outlook
(Adds fresh CEO quotes, analyst, share price)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Feb 26 Earnings at Ireland's CRH
rose for the first time in three years in 2014 as its European
business began to recover, ahead of a major acquisition that
will turn it into the world's third-biggest building materials
supplier.
CRH earlier this month agreed to pay 6.5 billion euros for
the assets Lafarge and Holcim have to sell
to win regulatory approval for their planned merger to create a
new company whose 38 billion euros ($43.2 billion) in sales will
dwarf the 18.9 billion CRH generated last year.
CRH said the recovery in the United States, where it is the
leading producer of asphalt for highway construction, was
gaining momentum and it expected to see some improvement in
demand in western Europe next year.
"Happily we're seeing the Netherlands return to growth, the
UK will remain strong, Germany will continue to be stable and
slightly up, and Poland will be up," CRH chief executive Albert
Manifold told reporters on Thursday.
Shares in CRH, up 12 percent since the Lafarge, Holcim deal
was announced, were 0.6 percent lower at 1,812 pence. Analysts
pointed to a lack of a clear outlook, with CRH merely guiding
for "another year of progress".
"We expect that CRH will continue to grow at a slower pace
than competitors in the market," said Merrion Stockbrokers'
David Holohan, who has a "sell" recommendation on the stock.
CRH's full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11 percent to 1.64 billion euros
from a year earlier, when they fell to their lowest level since
the 2008 financial crisis hit the construction sector.
Upon agreeing the Holcim/Lafarge deal, CRH said it did not
expect EBITDA to be less than 1.625 billion euros. The assets,
which include operations in Britain, Canada, Europe and the
Philippines, will add 752 million euros to annual EBITDA.
Manifold said results this week from its Swiss and French
peers showed the assets performed in line with expectations. He
added that CRH was months away from deciding whether to take on
any partners for those assets, including private equity firm
KKR& Co LP.
On its own disposal plan, CRH has agreed deals on almost
two-thirds of the 1.5 billion euros of assets up for sale.
Neither that process, nor the Lafarge, Holcim deal is set to
change CRH's strategy of making smaller bolt-on acquisitions.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)